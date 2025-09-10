Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Making 45 flat-ground throws
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cole (elbow) is scheduled to make 45 throws from 75 feet Wednesday as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Cole began a throwing program in August and said Wednesday that he "feels great" as he moves along in the rehab process. The veteran right-hander had Tommy John surgery with internal bracing in March and has an outside shot of being ready Opening Day next season, though a stay on the injured list at the start of the year appears likelier.
