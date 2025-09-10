Cole (elbow) is scheduled to make 45 throws from 75 feet Wednesday as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Cole began a throwing program in August and said Wednesday that he "feels great" as he moves along in the rehab process. The veteran right-hander had Tommy John surgery with internal bracing in March and has an outside shot of being ready Opening Day next season, though a stay on the injured list at the start of the year appears likelier.