Cole will start for the Yankees on Opening Day against San Francisco, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Cole as the team's Opening Day starter Monday, but the decision was essentially a foregone conclusion. Cole is considered one of the top pitchers in baseball and is set to toe the mound for the Yankees on Opening Day for the fourth straight season. The veteran right-hander led the majors with 257 strikeouts last season while posting a 3.50 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 200.2 innings.