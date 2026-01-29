General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Cole hasn't experienced any setbacks in the offseason while rehabbing his surgically repaired elbow, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole sat out the entire 2025 campaign after undergoing a Tommy John procedure that included internal bracing in March. He began his throwing program in August but has already been ruled out for Opening Day by manager Aaron Boone. Cashman added that the plan is for Cole to report to the Yankees' facility in Florida soon, and if all goes well, the veteran righty may return to a big-league mound sometime in late May or early June.