Cole (10-6) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 7.1 innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

Cole notched his seventh game of double-digit strikeouts this year. His punchout of Cal Stevenson in the seventh inning secured Cole's fifth career 200-strikeout season. He's the first in the majors to reach that milestone in 2022. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in 14 straight starts, pitching to a 3.08 ERA in that span. For the season, he owns a 3.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 200:39 K:BB through 157.2 innings across 26 starts. He's projected for a road start versus the Angels next week.