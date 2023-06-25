Cole did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk over 4.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out seven.

Cole posted season-worst marks in hits allowed and innings completed while surrendering more than two runs for the first time since May 28. Before Sunday's outing, the right-hander held a 1.78 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across his first four starts in June (25.1 innings), so it's safe to chalk the poor performance up as an outlier. Cole will look to get back on track next time out, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend series in St. Louis.