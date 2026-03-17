Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Spring debut coming Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cole (elbow) will start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox and pitch one inning, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It will be the right-hander's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in March of last year. It's an encouraging development for Cole, whose current return timeline is expected to have him back with the Yankees in late May or early June.
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