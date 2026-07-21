Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader

Cole will take the mound in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cole recorded his third straight quality start in his last outing, tossing six innings of two-run ball against the Dodgers on Friday. After a pair of disappointing starts in late June, the right-hander has posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 17.1 innings in his last three turns in the rotation. Cole hasn't posted a scoreless outing since he recorded back-to-back such starts in late May, and it'll be a tough test against a red-hot Pirates' offense that has scored five or more runs in five of the last eight contests.