Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Survives rain delay to collect win

Cole (3-3) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Twins, giving up two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander had to cool his heels during a 53-minute rain delay in the middle of the third inning, but Cole returned to the mound and stayed in for two more frames to make sure he qualified for the win, finally getting lifted after 88 pitches (63 strikes). Cole did serve up another homer, a solo shot by Kody Clemens in the first inning, but his seven strikeouts was his highest total since he fanned 10 back on May 27, his second outing of the season. Through eight starts since his belated 2026 debut, Cole has a 4.01 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB over 42.2 innings. He's set to make his next start on the road next week in Tampa Bay.