Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Takes tough loss Friday

Cole (3-5) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six-plus innings as the Yankees fell 2-1 to the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

The veteran righty took a shutout into the seventh inning, but a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts was followed by a Max Muncy homer, and that was all the offense the visitors would need. Cole has to settle for his second straight quality start and fifth in 10 trips to the mound since he made his belated season debut in late May, and he'll take a 3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB through 55 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Pirates -- the team he began his career with back in 2013.