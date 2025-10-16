Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Won't be ready for Opening Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Thursday that Cole (elbow) will not be ready for the start of the 2026 season, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Cole had Tommy John surgery with internal bracing in March, so the expectation has been that he will begin the 2026 season on the injured list. The hope is that his absence will be brief, but a clearer picture of his timeline will be available at a later date. Cole has begun throwing on flat ground but has yet to progress to mound work.
More News
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Making 45 flat-ground throws•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Begins throwing program•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Could resume throwing soon•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Hopes to start throwing in August•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Possibly facing shorter recovery•