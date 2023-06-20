Bader is starting in center field and batting sixth in his return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Mariners.
It will be Bader's first game in June after he missed three weeks of action with a strained right hamstring. He's put up an .806 OPS with six home runs and six stolen bases when healthy this season and the Yankees will be hoping he can provide a boost to a struggling lineup.
