Bader (oblique) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list until he's able to play back-to-back nine-inning games during his minor-league rehab stint, and May 5 may be a realistic target date for his return, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bader has made two rehab appearances with Double-A Somerset thus far, going 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI. Those games came with a day off in between, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Monday the veteran outfielder will next move his rehab to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, per the Associated Press. Boone also said that Bader is still at least a week away from making his 2023 debut with the big club.