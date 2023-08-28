Bader is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Bader was held out only once over the last 23 games, but with him going just 3-for-35 (.086) over the last 10 games he started, he will open on the bench for the second time in four days. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will man center field for the Yankees on Monday.
