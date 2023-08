The Yankees placed Bader on waivers Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Bader has slashed .242/.279/.370 across 302 plate appearances with the Yankees this season, and any team is now free to pick him up with a waiver claim. The speedy outfielder signed a two-year, $10.4 million contract in 2022, but his new team will only be responsible for whatever remains on his deal.