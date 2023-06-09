Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that he's unsure whether Bader (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Friday is the first day Bader is eligible for activation from the injured list, but clearly it's going to be a while longer for the speedy outfielder. He strained his right hamstring back on May 29.
