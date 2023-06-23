Bader isn't in the Yankees' lineup Friday against the Rangers.
Bader has gone 1-for-11 in three games since returning from the injured list Tuesday. He'll get a day off Friday as Isiah Kiner-Falefa gets the start in center field while batting sixth.
