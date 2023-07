Bader went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run against Baltimore in a 6-3 win Monday.

Bader's three-run shot in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and provided the winning margin for the Yankees. It was his seventh long ball of the campaign and his first since returning from a three-week stint on the injured list June 20. Bader has four multi-hit performances over his past seven contests and is batting .321 (9-for-28) with seven RBI over that span.