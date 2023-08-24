Bader went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 9-1 victory versus Washington.

Aaron Judge stole the show Wednesday with three home runs, but Bader posted a nice stat line as well while notching his first multi-hit game in nearly two weeks. The center fielder also logged his first multi-steal contest of the campaign, raising his season total to 16 thefts in 18 attempts. That stat has been the primary source of Bader's fantasy value, as he's otherwise posted a quiet .254/.292/.388 slash line with seven homers, 39 RBI and 40 runs over 289 plate appearances.