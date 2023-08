Bader went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Bader had collected just three hits through 15 at-bats in August coming into Sunday before he matched that hit tally in five plate appearances. The outfielder also notched his first two RBI of the month with run-scoring singles in the fourth and eighth frames. Bader is slashing .260/.291/.420 with seven homers, 35 RBI, 32 runs and 11 stolen bases through 63 contests on the campaign.