Bader went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

Bader collected half of the Yankees' hits in the contest, including the team's only extra-base hit with his second-inning double. That knock led to the team's second run, and Bader crossed the plate again in the fourth following a leadoff infield single. The veteran outfielder tied a season high with the three hits and recorded his first multi-hit game since July 3.