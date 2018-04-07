Yankees' Jace Peterson: Contract selected from Triple-A
Peterson's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
With Tyler Wade (illness) day-to-day and Brandon Drury (migraines) on the 10-day DL, the Yankees needed some reinforcements in the infield. Peterson is unlikely to play much or provide fantasy-relevant production. This should be a short-term stay on the big-league roster.
