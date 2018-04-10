Yankees' Jace Peterson: Designated for assignment Tuesday
Peterson was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.
The Yankees wanted a righty hitting outfielder for their next two games -- as they face a pair of tough left-handers in Chris Sale and David Price -- so Peterson was cut loose to make room for Shane Robinson. He appeared in two games for the Yankees and went 3-for-9 with a walk. Peterson will take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report.
