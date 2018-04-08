Peterson will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

After being promoted to the active roster Saturday following Brandon Drury's (migraines) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Peterson was immediately inserted into the New York lineup, going 1-for-3 with a walk in the 8-3 victory. He'll pick up a second straight start in the outfield but could lose playing time once Tyler Wade (illness) is healthy again.