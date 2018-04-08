Yankees' Jace Peterson: Gets second straight start
Peterson will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
After being promoted to the active roster Saturday following Brandon Drury's (migraines) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Peterson was immediately inserted into the New York lineup, going 1-for-3 with a walk in the 8-3 victory. He'll pick up a second straight start in the outfield but could lose playing time once Tyler Wade (illness) is healthy again.
More News
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Contract selected from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jace Peterson: Inks minors deal with Yankees•
-
Jace Peterson: Non-tendered by Braves•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Draws third straight start in left field•
-
Braves' Jace Peterson: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...