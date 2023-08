Bauers is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Bauers started 14 straight games -- including the last 11 at first base after Anthony Rizzo (concussion) landed on the injured list, but he went just 4-for-29 (.138) over the last seven contests, so manager Aaron Boone decided it was time for a day off. DJ Lemahieu will man first base Monday in place of Bauers.