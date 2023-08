Bauers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Bauers put the Yankees on the board in the third inning with a solo shot to left field. It was his third homer over his past six games, and he's added two doubles over that span. However, Bauers has also struck out 11 times in 23 plate appearances over those six contests, highlighting his biggest weakness at the plate. The 27-year-old has posted a 32.1 percent strikeout rate over 187 plate appearances on the campaign.