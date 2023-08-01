Bauers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bauers was responsible for the Yankees' lone run Monday with a solo blast off Tyler Glasnow in the second inning. The 27-year-old Bauers has now homered in consecutive games, giving him nine long balls for the year. His slash line is up to .232/.314/.497 with 22 RBI and 21 runs scored across 172 plate appearances this season. Bauers should maintain a fairly regular role against right-handed pitching in New York, even with the return of Aaron Judge, with Giancarlo Stanton serving as DH and Billy McKinney retreating to a bench spot.