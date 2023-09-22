Bauers went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Making his first start in a week, Bauers opened the scoring with a three-run homer off Jose Berrios in the first inning. It's Bauers' 12th home run of the year, matching a career high, though his first since Aug. 5. The 27-year-old outfielder had been struggling at the plate, going just 2-for-38 (.053) over his previous 15 games while retreating to a bench role. Overall, Bauers is batting .199 with a .690 OPS, 30 RBI and 26 runs scored through 259 plate appearances this season.