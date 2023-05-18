site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-jake-bauers-not-in-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Jake Bauers: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bauers is not in the Yankees' lineup for Thursday's tilt in Toronto, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Bauers had started each of the last five games in left field, but he'll yield to Aaron Hicks for this one. The Yankees are squaring off against right-hander Jose Berrios.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read