Bauers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 3-1 win against the Astros.

Bauers broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning, swatting a 410-foot solo shot to right field. It was the second homer in as many days for the slugger, who started at first base for the fourth straight contest. It appears that Bauers will be the primary starter at that position, at least against right-handed hurlers, while Anthony Rizzo (concussion) is on the injured list.