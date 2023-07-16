Bauers (shoulder) is expected to ramp up baseball activities in the next few days, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bauers injured his left shoulder while diving for a ball against the Orioles on July 5 and was subsequently diagnosed with a bruised rotator cuff. The 27-year-old is eligible to be activated Monday, but given that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, it's clear that he'll need to spend more than the minimum on the IL. Billy McKinney and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have been splitting time in left field while Bauers has been on the shelf.