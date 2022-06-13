Taillon (7-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Taillon failed to record a quality start for a second consecutive outing, but he got plenty of run support from the Yankees' offense in the 18-4 victory, and he picked up his third win in his last four starts. The right-hander has posted a 2.53 ERA in 32 innings over his last five outings but has given up seven runs in 12 innings over his last two starts. He projects to make his next start on the road against Toronto on Saturday.