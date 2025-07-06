The Yankees optioned Sandridge to Triple-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The left-hander allowed two runs over two-thirds of an inning during his MLB debut Saturday against the Mets, and he'll now head back to the minors. Sandridge has a 0.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB in nine appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.