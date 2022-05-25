Montgomery didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits over six-plus innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The southpaw tossed 57 of 88 pitches for strikes en route to his third quality start of the season, but Montgomery got the hook after serving up a solo shot to Austin Hays to lead off the seventh inning and was then denied his first win of 2022 when his replacement, Michael King, coughed up three more runs in the frame. Montgomery's 3.30 ERA and 1.06 WHIP are deserving of much better luck in the win department, but his career-low 19.7 percent strikeout rate suggests some regression might be coming for those ratios as well.