Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Caballero (elbow) entered Thursday's game against the Rangers as a defensive replacement and fouled out in his lone plate appearance.

Caballero didn't start the game due to some swelling in his left elbow as a result of a hit-by-pitch Wednesday. He's fine, though, and is expected to be available to play Friday as the Yankees open up a road trip in Milwaukee.

More News