Yankees' Jose Caballero: Crushes two homers Monday

Caballero went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI during the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Rays on Monday.

Monday's game was scoreless until Caballero smacked a three-run homer off Griffin Jax in the fifth inning, and the former followed that up with a solo shot in the eighth that gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead. It was Cabellero's first multi-homer game since Aug. 19, 2025 against Tampa Bay, and the 29-year-old infielder is up to 10 long balls on the season. He is slashing .249/.304/.407 with 20 steals and 33 RBI across 277 plate appearances this season.