Caballero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Caballero has been the beneficiary of Anthony Volpe (shoulder) sitting out following the latter's injection to address a partially torn left labrum. Caballero has taken advantage of his extra time, going 6-for-18 (.333) with three extra-base hits and three stolen bases over his last five games. For the season, the speedy infielder has a .233/.332/.345 slash line with five homers, 46 steals, , 35 RBI, 48 runs scored, 16 doubles and one triple across 117 games between the Yankees and the Rays.