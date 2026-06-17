Yankees' Jose Caballero: Homers in second straight game

Caballero went 2-for-4 with a home run and two total RBI in Wednesday's 12-2 victory versus the White Sox.

Caballero plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and capped the scoring in the contest with a solo blast to left field in the eighth. It was the second straight game with a long for Caballero, who has flexed his power more than ever this season -- through 60 contests, he's gone deep seven times, putting him near the career-high mark of nine home runs he clubbed across 139 games in 2024. Caballero has added 15 thefts and a .263/.315/.419 slash line this season, giving him plenty of fantasy value with eligibility at multiple positions.