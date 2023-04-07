Donaldson (hamstring) is not in the Yankees' lineup for Friday's game in Baltimore.
The hamstring injury which forced Donaldson from Wednesday's game versus the Phillies was not deemed serious, but he'll be held out even after Thursday's off day. DJ LeMahieu will be at third base.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Injury not expected to be serious•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Leaves early vs. Phillies•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Takes seat Monday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Clubs first homer of 2023•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Goes deep twice Tuesday•