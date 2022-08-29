Donaldson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Donaldson does not sit much, but manager Aaron Boone decided it was best to give him a breather Monday night. DJ LeMahieu will man the hot corner in Donaldson's place.
More News
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Posts big stat line Thursday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Starting Monday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Not ready to start Sunday•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Scratched with stomach bug•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Hits heroic grand slam•
-
Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Knocks four hits, drives in three•