Yankees' Josh Donaldson: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Donaldson isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Donaldson started in the last three games and went 2-for-9 with a walk and three strikeouts. DJ LeMahieu will shift to third base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone Wednesday.
