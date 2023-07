Donaldson isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

It's been tough at the plate for Donaldson this season with just a .143 batting average through 77 at-bats, but he has put together a three-game hitting streak. He'll sit out Game 1 while Oswaldo Cabrera starts at third base and bats eighth, but it's likely Donaldson returns for Game 2.