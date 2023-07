Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Donaldson gave the Yankees an early 2-0 lead with his solo shot in the second inning. The veteran third baseman has been the epitome of all-or-nothing at the plate this season -- of his 14 total hits, 10 have left the park. While that has given him an excellent .323 ISO, Donaldson has driven in just 15 runs and is batting a meager .146 with a .222 on-base percentage over 108 plate appearances.