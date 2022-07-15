Donaldson (hand) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Donaldson was hit by a pitch Thursday during a pinch hit at-bat, forcing him to exit the contest. The injury will cause him to miss Friday's game and he remains day-to-day for the time being. DJ LeMahieu will start at third base and bat leadoff versus Boston.
