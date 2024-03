Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Friday's win over Houston.

Soto drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning before drilling a double in the eighth. The star outfielder has reached base seven times in his first 10 plate appearances as a Yankee. Through two games, Soto has posted a 3:1 BB:K as he continues to be among the league's most disciplined hitters.