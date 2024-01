Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview Friday with Foul Territory that Soto will "probably" bat second this season.

Aaron Judge often hits second for the Yanks, but Boone is leaning toward Judge following Soto in the three spot. The skipper didn't name a leadoff hitter, although he indicated he'd like to see DJ LeMahieu win that job. Boone also mentioned that Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres could be in the mix to bat leadoff.