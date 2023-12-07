Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that he has not had any talks with Soto regarding a contract extension, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The revelation comes as no surprise, as the full expectation for a while now has been that Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, plan to test out free agency next offseason. Soto famously rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer from the Nationals in 2022, which led to him being traded the first time to the Padres. The 25-year-old will surely be looking for at least that much next winter, although a lot can happen between now and then.