Soto is slashing .667/.727/1.889 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 2:1 BB:K through 11 Grapefruit League plate appearances.

It's been a rousing beginning for the newest Yankee star, as five of his six hits so far this spring have gone for extra bases, with three leaving the yard. He's been hitting second in the batting order for New York, with Aaron Judge slotting behind him in the No. 3 spot. Soto smashed a career-high 35 homers for the Padres last season, and given the upgrade in home park and his performance so far this spring, there's ample reason to believe that the slugger can challenge that mark in his first year in pinstripes.