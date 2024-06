Soto's (hand) X-rays came back negative Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Soto sustained a right hand contusion sliding into home during Friday's game and was scratched from the Yankees' lineup Saturday. With his X-rays coming back negative, it appears as though Soto has avoided structural damage and a long-term injury. With a team off day coming Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Soto sit again Sunday as a precaution. Oswaldo Cabrera started in right field Saturday.