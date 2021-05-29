Wilson (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit across two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss to the Tigers on Friday.

Wilson entered in the bottom of the 10th inning with a 2-1 lead. He retired the first two batters while the runner on second moved to third. However, with the Tigers down to their last out, Robbie Grossman slammed a walk-off home run off Wilson to end the game. The 33-year-old has allowed a home run in back-to-back appearances. He has a 6.08 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 13.1 innings.