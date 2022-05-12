Gil was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the White Sox.

Gil made six major-league starts in his debut season last year, cruising to a 3.07 ERA despite a 14.7 percent walk rate, as his 29.5 percent strikeout rate proved to be enough to overcome his poor control. Things haven't gone his way through five starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, as he owns a 9.53 ERa and has walked a nearly identical 14.5 percent of opposing batters, but the Yankees evidently have enough faith in him to give him another shot.